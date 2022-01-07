Here’s some tips for how to get tested for COVID in Anchorage

A sign at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport points travelers to free Covid-19 testing on Jan. 5, 2022. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

An omicron-fueled spike in COVID-19 cases is gripping Alaska. And in Anchorage, many residents have recently reported trouble getting tested.

While some drive-thru sites are reporting long wait times — sometimes stretching over two hours — there are some ways to get tested faster.

Here are a few tips about how and where to get tested in Anchorage:

– Check the city’s website: While it’s not perfect, the AnchorageCOVIDTest.org website is your best bet for up-to-date information, including details on at-home rapid test kits.

-Arrive early: Lines are generally shorter at opening time at, which range from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. depending on the site. Plus, if you arrive on the early side, you avoid the risk of waiting for hours and having the site close before it’s your turn.

-Try smaller sites: The Alaska Airlines Center — the longest-running and highest-profile test site in Anchorage — has been reporting wait times of more than two hours in recent days. Meanwhile, a site on C Street (which replaced the previous site at the Loussac Library) has had wait times of just a fraction of that. There are also several smaller private clinics where you can get a free COVID test, even if you don’t have insurance. (More details on specific locations below.)

-Get an at-home test kit: They’re in high demand, but if you have access to a car, you can check AnchorageCOVIDTest.org for daily information about where the free test kits are being distributed. They’re not quite as accurate as lab tests, but if you take the two tests that come in the kit at least 24-hours apart, experts say they’re highly effective at catching cases of COVID. If you get a positive test, it’s recommended you isolate and confirm it with a lab test.

-Call the hotline: If you have any questions or need language or technical assistance, call 907-646-3322. It’s not always easy to talk to a human, but worth a shot.

Here’s a list of sites with some specific information:

Alaska Airlines Center: The state-run Alaska Airline Center has been one of the busiest test sites in town in recent days, with lines of over 50 cars at times. Might be best to make this site a last resort.

Address: 3550 Providence Dr.

Capstone at C Street: This site appears to be less busy this week. Lines of just a handful of cars have been reported in recent days, and wait times are as short as five minutes.

Address: 4810 C Street

Beacon at Tudor and Old Seward: Anchorage’s newest test option is another good choice for people with COVID symptoms or known exposure. Like the other sites, Beacon will bill your insurance first, but the tests are free even without insurance. You can drive up to their location next to Home Depot, fill out the online form and wait until you’re called up to a parking spot in front of the building.

Address: 701 E. Tudor Rd

Walgreens: There’s a handful of Walgreens locations around Anchorage, making it a convenient option for some. But note: You need to schedule an appointment, often days in advance. On Thursday, there were no appointments available at any Anchorage location until next week.

Address: Various. Make an appointment online here.

Alaska Park: If you’re not symptomatic and don’t have any known exposure, the Alaska Park near the airport is a good option. It’s a walk-in location, so it’s not recommended for those who think they might have COVID, since you could expose staff and other patrons.

Address: 5000 Spenard Rd.

Changepoint Church: Another long-running but busy location.

Address: 6689 Changepoint Dr.

Mountain View Urgent Care: The clinic in Mountain View has free walk-up tests available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 3521 Mountain View Dr.

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport: Testing is behind security. near the Starbucks. It’s scheduled to end Jan. 31.

Address: 5000 W International Airport Rd.

