Line One: All about sleep

By
Adelyn Baxter, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-


Difficulty sleeping has affected all of us at one time or another. Lack of sleep or inadequate sleep can have drastic consequences for our day to day functioning as well as our overall health and happiness. What is insomnia? What is seasonal affective disorder or SAD? What is the difference between snoring and sleep apnea? We’ll discuss these issues and more.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Ross Dodge, sleep specialist

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

Previous articleMat-Su schools prepare to reopen Monday after storm damage
Next articleAnchorage health director says more COVID test sites should be running by the end of the week
Adelyn Baxter, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Adelyn Baxter is Alaska Public Media's program producer. Reach her at abaxter@alaskapublic.org.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display