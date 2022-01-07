State of Art: “Tiny Beautiful Things” puts life’s difficult questions on stage

This week on State of Art we’re hearing about RKP Productions‘ upcoming presentation of “Tiny Beautiful Things.” It’s based on the book “Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life From Dear Sugar” by author Cheryl Strayed. She compiled selections from her time writing anonymously for the brutally honest “Dear Sugar” advice column. The book was later adapted for stage by “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” star and writer, Nia Vardalos.

We’re joined by RKP Productions’ Dick Reichman, Audrey Weltman Kelly and Bruce Kelly. They tell us about putting on a play that’s not a play, roles that are “actor candy” and what we can expect.

“Tiny Beautiful Things” opens January 13 and runs through January 23rd. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Proof of vaccination will be required.

Tickets and more information can be found HERE