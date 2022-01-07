There’s a strong field of teams signed up for this weekend’s Copper Basin 300 sled dog race

The 2020 Iditarod ceremonial start in Anchorage. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

A strong field of mushers is signed up to run the Copper Basin 300 sled dog race this weekend. Among 31 mushers on the roster as of Friday were defending four-time champion Nicolas Petit, and fellow past CB 300 winners Martin Buser, Matt Hall and Mitch Seavey.

Other top racers registered include Joar Leifseth Ulsom, Brent Sass and Jesse Holmes.

Also of note, Tekla Butcher Monson — the daughter of the late mushing legend Susan Butcher — is running a race her mom won 30 years ago.

The 2022 Copper Basin 300 starts Saturday morning in Glennallen and traverses a 300-mile loop off the Glenn and Richardson highways and Tok cutoff, finishing back in Glennallen.

