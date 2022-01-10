Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 10, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage residents spend hours waiting for COVID tests as case numbers increase. Also, why some residents of the Interior oppose a new highway construction project. And how Russian Orthodox parishioners in Bristol Bay celebrated Christmas.
Reports tonight from:
Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Robyne, Dan Bross and Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Mike Swasey in Skagway
and Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.