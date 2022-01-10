Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 10, 2022

Wait times at the state-run Alaska Airlines Center were reported at around 3 hours on Monday morning, Jan. 10, 2021. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage residents spend hours waiting for COVID tests as case numbers increase. Also, why some residents of the Interior oppose a new highway construction project. And how Russian Orthodox parishioners in Bristol Bay celebrated Christmas.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Robyne, Dan Bross and Tim Ellis in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Mike Swasey in Skagway

and Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.