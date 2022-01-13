Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 13, 2022

A collapsed car port at the Public Safety Building in Yakutat.(Casey Mapes)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

School districts around the state face COVID-related absences and staff shortages. Plus, Gov. Mike Dunleavy declares a disaster in some areas of Southeast after a series of damaging storms. And Petersburg fires a police officer for an offensive Facebook post.

Reports tonight from:

Dylan Simard in Kodiak

Rashah McChesney and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Robyne in Fairbanks

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Wesley Early in Anchorage

and Mike Swasey in Skagway

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.