Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Snow piled up at the entrance of a building.
A collapsed car port at the Public Safety Building in Yakutat.(Casey Mapes)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

School districts around the state face COVID-related absences and staff shortages. Plus, Gov. Mike Dunleavy declares a disaster in some areas of Southeast after a series of damaging storms. And Petersburg fires a police officer for an offensive Facebook post.

Reports tonight from:

Dylan Simard in Kodiak
Rashah McChesney and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
Robyne in Fairbanks
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Wesley Early in Anchorage
and Mike Swasey in Skagway

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

