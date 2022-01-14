Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 14, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
The sudden firing of the Permanent Fund Corporation Director leaves some lawmakers concerned. Also, what a jump in case numbers and supply constraints mean for COVID treatment. And Juneau’s high school basketball players no longer have to wear masks on the court.
Reports tonight from:
Andrew Kitchenmann, Jeremy Hsieh, Bridget Dowd and Claire Stremple in Juneau
Robyne and Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Wesley Early in Anchorage
and Kirsten Dobroth in Dillingham
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.