Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 14, 2022

Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation CEO Angela Rodell gives a presentation on the Permanent Fund and how the corporation invests on Jan. 30, 2018, in Juneau, Alaska.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The sudden firing of the Permanent Fund Corporation Director leaves some lawmakers concerned. Also, what a jump in case numbers and supply constraints mean for COVID treatment. And Juneau’s high school basketball players no longer have to wear masks on the court.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenmann, Jeremy Hsieh, Bridget Dowd and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Robyne and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Wesley Early in Anchorage

and Kirsten Dobroth in Dillingham

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.