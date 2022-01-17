Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 17, 2022

Blue mussels. (Credit Photo by Kathy Kartchner)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska Legislature supports a student lawsuit over scholarship funds. Also, how attorneys are closing a gap in legal services on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day. And a mussel mortality mystery in Skagway.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman, Rashah McChesney and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

and Mike Swasey in Skagway

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.