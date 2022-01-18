Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers seek answers about the sudden firing of the Permanent Fund Director. Also, the state Supreme Court hears a challenge to ranked choice voting. And how the recipient of a Governor’s Arts and Humanities award is preserving his local dialect.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Greg Kim in Bethel

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Davis Hovey in Nome

and Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.