Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Lawmakers seek answers about the sudden firing of the Permanent Fund Director. Also, the state Supreme Court hears a challenge to ranked choice voting. And how the recipient of a Governor’s Arts and Humanities award is preserving his local dialect.
Reports tonight from:
Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Greg Kim in Bethel
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Davis Hovey in Nome
and Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.