Line One: Making your ‘crazy’ work for you





Our early childhood experiences set the stage for how we feel about, and engage with, the world as adults. In Making Your Crazy Work for You: From trauma and isolation to self-acceptance and love, the authors explain that by confronting and understanding the root causes of our unhelpful behavior, we can learn how to embrace healthy and fulfilling relationships with ourselves and others. Author Dr. Mark Borg discusses how to understand and overcome early childhood experiences and accept ourselves without shame.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Dr. Mark Borg, co-author, Making Your Crazy Work for You

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT

