The 50th Anniversary of the Hillside ski trails in Anchorage

Service High School cross country running team in 1972.

Tom Corbin in 1969.

Tom Corbin today.

Tom Corbin’s hand-drawn map of the Hillside Ski Trails from the 1970’s.

The Anchorage Hillside Ski Trail System is 50 years old this year! The first five-kilometer ski loop was cut by Service High School families and coaches in 1971. Over time, the trail system has gradually expanded to its current 24 kilometers, many of them lighted for night skiing. The ski trails at Hillside are used by hundreds, and sometimes thousands of people each day, for exercise, recreation, and sometimes racing, and the trail system’s impact on the local community is difficult to overstate.

This week on Outdoor Explorer, we’ll go out skiing with Tom Corbin around some of the original Hillside Ski Trails, and find out how they came to be where they are, and who was responsible for their creation. Corbin was straight out of college and had just been hired as a ski coach at Service High School in 1971 when the original five-kilometer loop was cut through the forest. He’s been directly involved with the trail system ever since.

Tom Corbin, one of the people who built the original Hillside ski trails in 1971.

