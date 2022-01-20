Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Witnesses take the stand in a trial over a decades-old cold case murder. Also, the struggle with healthcare worker staffing amid the omicron variant surge continues. And how COVID-19 continues to impact Alaska’s seafood industry.
Reports tonight from:
Robyne and Mary Auld in Fairbanks
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Claire Stremple in Juneau
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
and Phillip Manning in Talkeetna
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.