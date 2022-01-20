Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Katie Church, an RN at Bartlett Regional Hospital, demonstrates putting on personal protective equipment to handle a patient infected with COVID-19 on Monday, April 7, 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Witnesses take the stand in a trial over a decades-old cold case murder. Also, the struggle with healthcare worker staffing amid the omicron variant surge continues. And how COVID-19 continues to impact Alaska’s seafood industry.

Reports tonight from:

Robyne and Mary Auld in Fairbanks

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Claire Stremple in Juneau

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

and Phillip Manning in Talkeetna

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.