Musher’s dog killed when team crossed Parks Highway near Willow, troopers say

A dog was killed and another ran off after a pickup collided with a sled dog team that was crossing Parks Highway near Willow.

The musher was identified as Jaye Foucher of New Hampshire, who has been living in Willow since August, training for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Anchorage television station KTUU reported. Before settling in Willow, she had previously trained in Michigan.

Her team was struck Wednesday afternoon on the Parks Highway, about 75 miles north of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers reported.

Troopers in an online post said the team moved onto the highway from a trail at highway mile marker 75 because of an obstacle. A pickup traveling on the main highway between Anchorage and Fairbanks collided with the dog team.

The driver assisted the musher and dog team, along with others, troopers said. One dog died at the scene, and another ran off into the woods. Two injured dogs were taken to a veterinarian.

Troopers say no people were injured, and no criminal charges or citations have been issued.