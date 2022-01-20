Tribes aim to ask voters for state recognition

Across the U.S., only 10% of Indigenous tribes with federal recognition also have recognition from their respective state governments. In Alaska, tribal members aim to change that.

Last year, they organized to collect tens of thousands signatures in support of a ballot initiative that would ask voters to decide. Supporters say the recognition opens up doors for more resources and symbolizes a respectful government-to-government relationship.

[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]