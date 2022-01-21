Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 21, 2022

Joar Leifseth Ulsom mushes across Finger Lake on Sunday, March 14, 2021 during the 2021 Iditarod. (Loren Holmes / ADN)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Iditarod finalizes its COVID mitigation plan, and at least one popular village won’t be a checkpoint this year. Also, the legal and regulatory battle over a gas leak in Cook Inlet continues. And a look at Kodiak’s pollock season, which started yesterday.

Reports tonight from:

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Emily Schwing in Girdwood

Dylan Simard and Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Angela Denning in Petersburg

and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.