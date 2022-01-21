Alaskans respond to antisemitism in and outside Alaska

Opponents of the proposed Anchorage mask mandate in the Anchorage Assembly chambers on Sept. 29,2021. Several adorned their clothes with a Star of David, drawing concern from some of Anchorage’s Jewish residents. (Wesley Early/AKPM)

The Holocaust took place about 80 years ago, but the horror of so many lives lost still haunts the world. Recent incidents of anti-semitism nationally and in Alaska have highlighted the need to continue educating people about the pain and violence that bigotry can produce if allowed to go unchecked.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Robin Dern, board member, Anti-Defamation League

Miri Cypers, Northwest Regional Director, Anti-Defamation League

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

