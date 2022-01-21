Alaskans respond to antisemitism in and outside Alaska

By
Adelyn Baxter, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Opponents of the proposed Anchorage mask mandate in the Anchorage Assembly chambers on Sept. 29,2021. Several adorned their clothes with a Star of David, drawing concern from some of Anchorage’s Jewish residents. (Wesley Early/AKPM)

The Holocaust took place about 80 years ago, but the horror of so many lives lost still haunts the world. Recent incidents of anti-semitism nationally and in Alaska have highlighted the need to continue educating people about the pain and violence that bigotry can produce if allowed to go unchecked. 

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Robin Dern, board member, Anti-Defamation League
  • Miri Cypers, Northwest Regional Director, Anti-Defamation League

Adelyn Baxter, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Adelyn Baxter is Alaska Public Media's program producer. Reach her at abaxter@alaskapublic.org.

