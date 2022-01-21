Campaign to recall Anchorage Assembly member Allard fails to get enough signatures

Jamie Allard during a meeting on July 1, 2021, at City Hall. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

A campaign to recall Chugiak-Eagle River Assembly member Jamie Allard has failed to gather enough signatures to go before voters.

The group organizing the recall got less than a fifth of the required signatures it needed before a Tuesday deadline. It needed a bit more than 2,500 signatures, a fourth of the total number of voters who voted for the candidate in the previous election, to appear on a recall ballot, based on state law.

Allard, a staunch conservative who’s running for a seat in the state Legislature, said that she wasn’t surprised the recall fizzled.

“I just know the community,” she said. “In fact, that recall boosted my support. Donations started coming in more with my House race, and people reaching out to me that I’d never even heard of before.”

Recall supporters said Allard had violated a COVID-related building capacity rule that was in effect at the time of an Assembly meeting that she attended in 2020. The same reasoning was used for two other recall campaigns of progressive Assembly members last year that made it to the ballot, but were defeated by voters.

