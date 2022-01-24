Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 24, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Lawmakers oppose a vaccine requirement for truck drivers through Canada. Also, how disaster declarations for Alaska fisheries could bring in new federal funding. And a look at the rapid weekend warm-up in Southcentral.
Reports tonight from:
Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Lex Treinen and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
and Robyne and Anne Hillman in Fairbanks
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.