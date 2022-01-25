Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Nicholas Dazer, now an attorney in Oregon, answers questions in the trial of his former UAF roommate, Steven Downs. Prior permission to use this image was obtained from Fairbanks Superior Court. (screenshot)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

An accused killer’s former roommate takes the stand in a cold case murder trial. Also, federal infrastructure funds are set to give the Port of Nome a major financial boost. And how a member of the U.S. Olympic cross-country ski team got his start in Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

Robyne and Mary Auld in Fairbanks

Tripp Crouse in Anchorage

Davis Hovey in Nome

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Jacob Resneck in Juneau

and Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.