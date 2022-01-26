Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers his State of the State address. Also, what a shortage in skilled workers could mean for the country’s top fishing port. And controversy over a hunt for wolves in Southeast.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Andrew Kitchenman, Rashah McChesney and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
Robyne and Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Theo Greenly and Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.