Seth Kantner: Living with caribou in Alaska

Seth Kantner’s new book A Thousand Trails Home: Living With Caribou details his life where caribou, hunting, and subsistence are the center of everything. Seth joins host Paul Twardock to discuss his life growing up on the Kobuk River with his parents and brother in a sod house. Living miles from the nearest village and learning to live with what the land provided Seth experiences rich in nature and culture. The changes to the arctic wrought by climate and cultural change have been rapid and incredibly challenging. Seth shares his experiences and insights as someone who has spent his entire life observing and living with those changes.

