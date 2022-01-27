Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Fishing trawlers lined up in Dutch Harbor, on Sep. 24, 2013, in Unalaska, Alaska. (Photo courtesy/James Brooks)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska Legislature rejects a proposal to increase legislator salaries but reduce per diems. Also, skepticism around Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s new bycatch task force. And families across the state wait for federal food assistance.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.