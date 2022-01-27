Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Alaska Legislature rejects a proposal to increase legislator salaries but reduce per diems. Also, skepticism around Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s new bycatch task force. And families across the state wait for federal food assistance.
Reports tonight from:
Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Sage Smiley in Wrangell
and Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.