Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 28, 2022

A Kodiak brown bear stands in shallow water. (Steve Hillebrand/USFWS)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A law firm will investigate the firing of PFD director Angela Rodell. Also, as Anchorage clears homeless camps, some leaders question the city’s approach. And for the first time in years, “ice bears” are back on Kodiak Island.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Tegan Hanlon in Bethel

and Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.