Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
A law firm will investigate the firing of PFD director Angela Rodell. Also, as Anchorage clears homeless camps, some leaders question the city’s approach. And for the first time in years, “ice bears” are back on Kodiak Island.
Reports tonight from:
Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Tegan Hanlon in Bethel
and Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.