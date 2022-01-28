Here’s who’s running for assembly and school board in Anchorage

Ballot drop boxes wait to be deployed in the Municipality of Anchorage Election Center on Jan. 14, 2021. (Photo by Kavitha George/AKPM)

Eleven challengers and four incumbents will vie for five open seats on the Anchorage Assembly this spring. The races could tip the balance of political power in the city. The deadline for candidates to file for the April municipal election was today at 5 p.m.

Voters will also decide who fills two seats on the Anchorage School Board.

The municipal election will be held on Tuesday April 5. Anchorage has vote-by-mail elections, and registered voters should expect ballots to arrive roughly three weeks before the election.

The last day for candidates to withdraw their names from the ballot will be Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Candidates:

District 2 (Eagle River/Chugiak) Seat A (incumbent Crystal Kennedy is not running for reelection):

Kevin Cross

Vanessa Stephens

Gretchen Wehmhoff

District 3 (West Anchorage) Seat D:

Kameron Perez-Verdia (incumbent)

Liz Vazquez

Nial Sherwood-Williams

Nick Danger

District 4 (Midtown Anchorage) Seat F

Meg Zaletel (incumbent)

Kathy Henslee

District 5 (East Anchorage) Seat H

Forrest Dunbar (incumbent)

Stephanie Taylor

Christopher Hall

District 6 (South Anchorage) Seat J

John Weddleton (incumbent)

Randy Sulte

Darin Colbry

School Board Seat A

Margo Bellamy (incumbent)

Mark Anthony Cox

Dan Loring

Cliff Murray

School Board Seat B