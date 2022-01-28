Here’s who’s running for assembly and school board in Anchorage

Eleven challengers and four incumbents will vie for five open seats on the Anchorage Assembly this spring. The races could tip the balance of political power in the city. The deadline for candidates to file for the April municipal election was today at 5 p.m.
Voters will also decide who fills two seats on the Anchorage School Board.
The municipal election will be held on Tuesday April 5. Anchorage has vote-by-mail elections, and registered voters should expect ballots to arrive roughly three weeks before the election.
The last day for candidates to withdraw their names from the ballot will be Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Candidates:
District 2 (Eagle River/Chugiak) Seat A (incumbent Crystal Kennedy is not running for reelection):
- Kevin Cross
- Vanessa Stephens
- Gretchen Wehmhoff
District 3 (West Anchorage) Seat D:
- Kameron Perez-Verdia (incumbent)
- Liz Vazquez
- Nial Sherwood-Williams
- Nick Danger
District 4 (Midtown Anchorage) Seat F
- Meg Zaletel (incumbent)
- Kathy Henslee
District 5 (East Anchorage) Seat H
- Forrest Dunbar (incumbent)
- Stephanie Taylor
- Christopher Hall
District 6 (South Anchorage) Seat J
- John Weddleton (incumbent)
- Randy Sulte
- Darin Colbry
School Board Seat A
- Margo Bellamy (incumbent)
- Mark Anthony Cox
- Dan Loring
- Cliff Murray
School Board Seat B
- Kelly Lessens (incumbent)
- Rachel Ries
- Benjamin Baldwin
- Dustin Darden