Sami Graham resigns as Anchorage Mayor Bronson’s chief of staff

Sami Graham at an Aug. 2021 Assembly meeting (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage mayor Dave Bronson’s chief of staff has resigned.

The mayor’s office announced Sami Graham would be leaving her position, effective today. She’d been in the position since late August of last year. Bronson officials did not state why Graham was leaving her post.

Graham had a nontraditional start to her role as chief of staff. She had previously been Bronson’s first pick for director of the Anchorage library, but Assembly members rejected her confirmation, largely because she didn’t have a master’s degree in library science.

In a surprise move, immediately after she was rejected by the Assembly, Bronson chose her as his chief of staff, replacing Craig Campbell.

“Sami is the epitome of a dedicated, and hardworking public servant,” Bronson said in a statement. “I will miss her, and appreciate her service to my staff and the people of Anchorage.”

Bronson announced that Alexis Johnson, who’d served as special assistant to the mayor, would take Graham’s place.