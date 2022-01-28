Talk of Alaska: State and local partners on coordinating disaster response

High winds in Palmer blew over an exit sign off the Glenn Highway. Photographed Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Matthew Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Hundreds of millions in federal infrastructure money is heading to Alaska. This winter has seen a series of extreme weather events in regions throughout the state. How are local governments planning for a future where climate related threats are more intense and what kind of relief is available to help communities recover? Will federal infrastructure money help build community resilience?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Bryan Fisher, director, Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Jon Erickson, city manager, Yakutat

