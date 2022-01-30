Addressing Alaskans: Hear how COVID-19 has affected the economy and justice system in Anchorage

This week’s episode of Addressing Alaskans continues with speakers from the 2021 Bettye Davis African American Summit on COVID-19. Speakers discuss how COVID-19 has impacted the local and national economy and how the pandemic has affected the local justice system.

SPEAKERS:

Segment 1:

Bill Popp, president and CEO of Anchorage Economic Development Corporation

Dr. Louie Overstreet, author and former president of the Alaska Black Caucus

Segment 2:

Attorneys Rich Curtner and Rex Butler, ABC Justice Co-Chairs

The Honorable Pamela Scott Washington, of Anchorage District Court

Kevin McGee, President, NAACP

LINKS:

Bettye Davis African American Summit Morning Session VIDEO

Alaska Black Caucus COVID-19 resources

RECORDED: Saturday, October 3, 2021

BROADCAST: Sunday, January 30, 2022

