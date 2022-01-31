Hometown Alaska: Hear how one Anchorage entrepreneur manages work and motherhood during the pandemic

The gig economy isn’t exactly a new income stream for individuals, but the paradigm shift of the market due to COVID and other factors have launched gig work and entrepreneurship into an undeniable macrolevel behemoth. One artist and businesswoman shares her story of how she established her brand to The Last Frontier and how we can support self-employed creatives.
LeeAnna Chronister is an Anchorage-based homeschool mother, wife, photographer, author, and graphic designer. She has owned an operated several small businesses and community projects, including her current AlaskaLeeAnna art studio & design business.
