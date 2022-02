Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

 

Friends of the defendant testify in a cold-case murder trial. Also, uncertainty remains about state campaign contribution limits this election year. And young swimmers in Sitka meet — and compete with — Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby.

Reports tonight from:

Robyne and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Sabine Poux in Kenai

and Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.