Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 3, 2022

An AccessBio CareStart COVID-19 antigen home test. (Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

As Alaska’s omicron surge begins to wane, case numbers are still high. Also, a historic settlement between Native American and Alaska Native tribes and opioid manufacturers. And how one crochet artist turned COVID data into something cozy.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Robyne and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

and Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.