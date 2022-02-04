Line One: All things poop

Have you ever wondered if your bowel movements are normal? Is it too soft? Too hard? A weird color? Is it painful? On the next episode of Line One, we’ll discuss bowel movements, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease and colon cancer.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

Dr. Austin Nelson, gastroenterologist

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: