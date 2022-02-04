Talk of Alaska: Alaskan Olympians compete in Beijing

Alaskan skiers Sadie Bjornsen and Kikkan Randall will represent the U.S. at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. (Emily Russell/Alaska Public Media)

Every four years, Alaskans have a chance to test our winter sport prowess on the international stage. Our homegrown athletes will compete in nordic skiing, curling, figure skating, hockey and more this year. With the Winter Olympics already underway in Beijing, we’ll hear from members of Alaska’s winter sports community to learn more about the programs that trained some of our top athletes.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Leland Rich, member, Fairbanks Curling Club

Reese Hanneman, 2018 Olympic nordic skier

Kikkan Randall, 2018 Olympic nordic skier (tentative)

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.