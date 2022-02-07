Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 7, 2022

Sen. Lisa Murkowski appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Feb. 6. (Screenshot from YouTube)

﻿ ﻿

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she supports President Biden’s goal for a Supreme Court nominee. Tribal leaders say legal protections for graves and cultural objects often fall short. And mushers face windy weather as they reach the Yukon Quest 350’s halfway point.

Reports tonight from:

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Wesley Early and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

and Lex Treinen out on the Yukon Quest trail in Central

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.