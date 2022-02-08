Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A judge hears arguments from university students and the state over higher education funds. Also, jurors begin deliberating in the trial over Sophie Sergie’s murder nearly 30 years ago. And two nurses speak up about working conditions at a Southeast hospital.
Reports tonight from:
Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Robyne, Dan Bross and Lex Treinen in Fairbanks
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
and Adelyn Baxter in Anchorage
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.