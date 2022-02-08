Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A sign says University of Alaska Anchorage in the snow
The University of Alaska Anchorage sign on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. On Tuesday, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Adolf Zeman heard oral arguments in a lawsuit by four Alaska university students suing the state to try to keep more than $400 million in the Alaska Higher Education Investment Fund. (Tegan Hanlon / Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A judge hears arguments from university students and the state over higher education funds. Also, jurors begin deliberating in the trial over Sophie Sergie’s murder nearly 30 years ago. And two nurses speak up about working conditions at a Southeast hospital.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Robyne, Dan Bross and Lex Treinen in Fairbanks
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
and Adelyn Baxter in Anchorage

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

