Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A bundle of syringes in a white box
Syringes for the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in East Anchorage on Aug. 3, 2021. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

COVID-19 case numbers remain high, even if the omicron wave is starting to recede. Also, allegations of racism in the stands at a Ketchikan basketball game are under investigation. And NASA’s new telescope is calibrating on a star in the Alaska-iconic Big Dipper.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
and Andrew Kitchenman and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

