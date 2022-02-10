Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
The victim’s brother reflects after a Fairbanks jury convicts his sister’s killer in a cold case murder. Also, the state ombudsman issues a report critical of Alaska’s only public psychiatric hospital. And for some fishermen, disaster relief funds are too late to help.
Reports tonight from:
Robyne in Fairbanks
Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Andrew Kitchenman, Claire Stremple and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Maria Dudzak in Ketchikan
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.