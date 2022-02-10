Former state Sen. Johnny Ellis has died

Sen. Johnny Ellis fields a question at a Senate Minority press availability in 2016. (Skip Gray/Gavel Alaska)

Longtime state Sen. Johnny Ellis has died.

Friend and former staffer Deb Bonito confirmed that he died Wednesday in Harrison, Arkansas while visiting his brother. He was 61.

“He was such an honest and enthusiastic public servant to the end,” she said in a text message Thursday. “His last text was sent out yesterday, reminding friends to vote in the upcoming April election.”

Ellis, a Democrat, represented Fairview and downtown Anchorage in the state Senate from 1992 until he retired for medical reasons in 2017. He was first elected to the state House in 1986.

Ellis had some serious illnesses – including cancer and multiple sclerosis.

“His mobility wasn’t great, but (he was) still involved and enthusiastic about life, and always calling people together to meet for lunch or dinner, or go to a movie,” Bonito said. “So it really took us all by surprise.”

Bonito, who talked to his brother, said Ellis wasn’t feeling well Wednesday afternoon and was on his way to a clinic when he became unresponsive.