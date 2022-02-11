Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 11, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Lawyers make closing arguments over Alaska’s new legislative district map. Also, Ketchikan students respond to allegations of racism at a recent basketball game. And Alaska’s Polynesian community ships donations to Tonga.
Reports tonight from:
Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Phillip Manning in Talkeetna
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Lex Treinen in Anchorage
and Greg Kim in Bethel
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.