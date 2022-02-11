Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 11, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Volunteers with Superman Moving Services help stack crates of bottled water outside the LDS Church in Roger’s Park on Feb. 11, 2022. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawyers make closing arguments over Alaska’s new legislative district map. Also, Ketchikan students respond to allegations of racism at a recent basketball game. And Alaska’s Polynesian community ships donations to Tonga.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Phillip Manning in Talkeetna
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Lex Treinen in Anchorage
and Greg Kim in Bethel

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

