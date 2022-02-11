Line One: How childhood nutrition affects chronic illness

Childhood chronic illness affects 40% of school-aged children and adolescents. Nutrition, movement, environmental toxins and genetics play a role in this progression. Equally important is the role of nutrition, gut health and lifestyle interventions in preventing undesired gene expression and managing the prevention of chronic illness and behavior problems in our children.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Ashley Koch, Functional Medicine Nutritionist, BioLounge in Portland, OR
LINKS & RESOURCES:
- Empowering people to make lifestyle choices to build their immunity www.bigboldhealth.com
- Dr. Nicole Beurkens’s podcast: She is a psychologist and nutritionist that explains the cause and effect between children’s lifestyles and their behavior drbeurkens.com
- Secrets of Feeding a Healthy Family: How to Eat, How to Raise Good Eaters, How To Cook www.ellynsatterinstitute.org
