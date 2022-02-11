Talk of Alaska: ‘Black in Alaska’ aims to increase African American visibility

Alaska is often called the land of opportunity for anyone willing to work hard, but your race and culture shape how you see the world and how the world sees you. A new compilation of the stories of struggle and triumph provides a lens on the lives and careers of Black Alaskans. We’ll learn more of what it means to be Black in Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Bill Bailey, advisory committee member, Black in Alaska

Renee Wardlaw, advisory committee member, Black in Alaska

Angela Cox, Vice President of External Affairs, Rasmuson Foundation

Black in Alaska

