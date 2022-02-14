Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 14, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Tribal courts could gain more power over domestic violence cases. Also, Alaskan Olympic champion Kikkan Randall reflects on the up-and-coming U.S. ski team. And a renewed debate over halibut allocation in Southeast and Southcentral.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Andrew Kitchenman and Claire Stremple in Juneau
and Sabine Poux in Kenai
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.