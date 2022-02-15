Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

The Anchorage Police Department’s headquarters in late May. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Police dashcam footage raises new questions around the 2019 shooting of a Black man in Anchorage. Also, a board to revitalize the state’s ferry system meets for the first time. And Alaska Native Juneau residents gather to honor missing loved ones.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen and Adelyn Baxter in Anchorage

Jacob Resneck and Rashah McChesney in Juneau

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

and Hope McKenney in Unalaska

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.