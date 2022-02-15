Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
sign in front of building that says: anchorage police department
The Anchorage Police Department’s headquarters in late May. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Police dashcam footage raises new questions around the 2019 shooting of a Black man in Anchorage. Also, a board to revitalize the state’s ferry system meets for the first time. And Alaska Native Juneau residents gather to honor missing loved ones.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen and Adelyn Baxter in Anchorage
Jacob Resneck and Rashah McChesney in Juneau
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
and Hope McKenney in Unalaska

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

