A house for sale in South Addition in May, 2020. South Addition has one of the highest concentrations of ADUs in the city. (Lex Treinen)

The Anchorage Assembly voted Tuesday night to postpone a decision on pausing property tax payments on new accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, for 10 years.

The units, also commonly referred to as mother-in-law apartments, are smaller housing units located on the same property of a single-family home, for instance a garage turned into an apartment. Advocates for ADUs see them as a way to increase housing in Anchorage.

During public testimony on the ordinance, some brought up concerns that the ADUs could be used to subsidize short-term rentals, like AirBnBs, rather than boost permanent housing. In response, Assembly member Meg Zaletel moved to postpone the public testimony on the ordinance to March 15 in order to work on incentivizing the use of ADUs as permanent housing.

Even if it passes, some advocates say the tax abatement will only go so far, and ask that the administration also look into changing parking requirements and not requiring property owners to live in one of the units.

Bronson officials have signaled they’re open to discussing further regulation changes in an effort to increase the number of ADUs in Anchorage. Just 2% of single-family homes in the city have one.

