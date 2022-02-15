VIRTUAL EVENT: Finding Your Voice Through Fannie Lou Hamer – Feb 15

Join Keisha Blain (author of Until I Am Free: Fannie Lou Hamer’s Enduring Message to America) in conversation with Fannie Lou Hamer’s America executive producer and Mrs. Hamer’s great-niece Monica Land to hear about what the current generation of social justice warriors can learn from Fannie Lou Hamer’s example. Moderated by Co-Executive Producer of America ReFramed Erika Dilday.

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Tuesday, February 15 @ 11 a.m. AKST

WHERE: LIVE Virtual Event via Zoom

Through public speeches, personal interviews, and powerful songs, Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America ReFramed Special paints a portrait of the fearless Mississippi sharecropper-turned-human-rights-activist and the injustices in America that made her work essential. A vital part of Black History Month programming, the film celebrates the lesser-known life of one of the Civil Rights Movement’s greatest leaders. Watch the trailer here!

Tune in for the special on Tuesday, February 22 at 8 p.m. on Alaska Public Media TV.