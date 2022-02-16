Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A car parked waiting for a Covid test at the former Golden Lion Hotel in Anchorage
The former Golden Lion Hotel in Anchorage now serves as a COVID testing site in Anchorage.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to drop. Also, some tribal organizations feel left out of the state’s new bycatch task force. And after surviving an avalanche, an Alaskan writer faces post-traumatic stress and grief.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Joe Viechnicki and Angela Denning in Petersburg
and Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

