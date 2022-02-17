Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Pacific walrus resting on sea ice. (Photo courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy makes another push for higher permanent fund dividends. Also, a bill to provide state recognition of tribes passes the House, but faces a more difficult path in the state Senate. And a Bethel-raised Yup’ik musician receives national awards.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Greg Kim and Elyssa Loughlin in Bethel

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Olivia Ebertz in Aniak

and Davis Hovey in Nome

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.