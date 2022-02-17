Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant kicks off run for US House

Chris Constant announced Thursday that he’s running for U.S. Congress. He kicked off his campaign at 49th State Brewing in downtown Anchorage. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska Congressman Don Young has a new Democratic challenger.

Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant announced Thursday that he’s running for the state’s sole spot in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Constant said he’s running against the “extreme divisive agenda” he’s seen on display at recent Assembly meetings, including gay slurs, exploitation of Holocaust symbols and pandemic denial.

“Here’s my commitment to you: This campaign will bring more Alaskans to the table,” he said.

Constant announced his campaign during an afternoon event at 49th State Brewing in downtown Anchorage. He has represented downtown on the Anchorage Assembly for five years. He’s a real estate agent and an executive at Akeela, a non-profit that provides treatment for substance abuse.

The crowd at Chris Constant’s campaign kickoff on Thursday. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Young, a Republican, has been in office since 1973. His other challengers this year include Nicholas Begich III, who is running to Young’s right and recently called the incumbent out on requiring his staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This will be the first election run by a new system. The top four finishers in the primary, regardless of party, will advance to the general election. In November, voters will rank the candidates, according to preference.

