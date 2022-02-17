How to grow tea at -35°F | INDIE ALASKA

Born in Hong Kong and raised in Alaska, tea connoisseur Jenny Tse takes us on a tour of the world’s first geothermal tea farm, hand-rolls a batch of tea leaves, and serves up the freshest cup of hot tea in the heart of winter.

Story and video by: Jeff Chen

Music by: Universal Production Music

Location: Fairbanks and Chena Hot Springs, Alaska

INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios. The videos capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these stories present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.

