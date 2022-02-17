The introduction, written and read by Ian C. Hartman

Readings from the book “Black History in the Last Frontier”, written by Ian C. Hartman and performed by himself and other local Anchorage residents. These recordings were made possible by the NAACP.

This page features the full reading of the introduction, written and performed by Ian C. Hartman. You will also find an excerpt of the introduction that aired on KSKA on February 14th, 2022.

You can find more information about the book, and even download it, at the National Park Services’ website:

https://www.nps.gov/articles/black-history-in-the-last-frontier.htm

Full reading of the introduction:

The excerpt that aired on KSKA, FM: