Tlingit activist recalls history of Indigenous women protecting the Tongass: ‘The momentum has only grown’

It has been 21 years since the 2001 Roadless Rule for the Tongass National Forest was first established.
For the people involved in the battles between industry and subsistence, the tug-of-war over land use in the Tongass National Forest has been going on even longer.
KTOO’s Lyndsey Brollini sat down with Tlingit activist Kashudoha Wanda Culp to talk about the impact of such a long history and the role that Indigenous women have played in this conflict.
Listen here:
[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]